The TrueOS BSD folks working on their Qt5-powered Lumina Desktop Environment have issued a new feature update of their open-source desktop.
Lumina 1.4 introduces enhanced theme capabilities for its desktop and Qt5 applications. There's also now a GitHub repository for users wishing to find more themes for the desktop.
Lumina 1.4 also adds a standalone PDF reader aptly called lumina-pdf for viewing PDF files from its desktop and makes use of Qt5 and Poppler.
The Lumina 1.4 desktop also has a number of bug fixes, improves to the start-lumina-desktop launcher, a new 2D monitor layout mechanism, faster desktop initialization, better ZFS integration with the Lumina file information utility, multi-threading support in lumina-fm, and a variety of other improvements.
More details on the Lumina 1.4 desktop at Lumina-Desktop.org.
