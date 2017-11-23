Lumina 1.4 Desktop Environment Released
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 23 November 2017 at 06:31 AM EST. 3 Comments
The TrueOS BSD folks working on their Qt5-powered Lumina Desktop Environment have issued a new feature update of their open-source desktop.

Lumina 1.4 introduces enhanced theme capabilities for its desktop and Qt5 applications. There's also now a GitHub repository for users wishing to find more themes for the desktop.

Lumina 1.4 also adds a standalone PDF reader aptly called lumina-pdf for viewing PDF files from its desktop and makes use of Qt5 and Poppler.


The Lumina 1.4 desktop also has a number of bug fixes, improves to the start-lumina-desktop launcher, a new 2D monitor layout mechanism, faster desktop initialization, better ZFS integration with the Lumina file information utility, multi-threading support in lumina-fm, and a variety of other improvements.

More details on the Lumina 1.4 desktop at Lumina-Desktop.org.
