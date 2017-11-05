A few days back I wrote about the Banshee engine picking up Linux support and its maturing Vulkan renderer. A Phoronix reader pointed out another project worthy of a shout-out.
Lugdunum is a cross-platform 3D engine built around Khronos APIs, not only with Vulkan support but also glTF 2.0 for assets. Lugdunum is coded in C++14.
Lugdunum continues to be actively developed, exclusively is using Vulkan for graphics, works on Windows and Linux, and so far is working with various 3D examples.
Those wanting to learn more about this open-source project can do so via GitHub. Documentation on the engine available here.
