Lubuntu Needs Help Testing For 32-bit x86 Support To Continue

While Ubuntu and most of its derivatives have stopped producing 32-bit x86 images with the number of devices out there dwindling that can't run x86_64, Lubuntu is among the few still offering i686 images to help those who may be running on outdated hardware but still interested in running the latest Linux software.
Lubuntu jives fairly well with still offering 32-bit x86 support since the distribution with LXDE (now LXQt) is fairly lightweight and can run on older hardware. But while they are currently still producing the 32-bit installer images, that is going to stop if they do not get enough help in testing.
Lubuntu developers share that once they stop receiving testing on their ISO QA tracker for i386, especially around the time of milestones or releases, they will use that as a gauge of end-user interest in the architecture.
If there are not enough individuals testing their 32-bit x86 images or there is not assistance from those with said hardware in debugging/fixing any i386-specific bugs, the images will stop being released.
This call for testing was shared as part of the latest Lubuntu development news update.
