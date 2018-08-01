Lubuntu Switching To VLC, KDE 5 LibreOffice Frontend

Lots of changes are happening in the Lubuntu camp.
It's been busy in the Lubuntu space recently, the Ubuntu derivative that's historically shipped with the LXDE desktop environment. Most notably, Lubuntu 18.10 switching to LXQt by default over LXDE, while the LXQt spin has been experimental up to this point.
Lubuntu is also planning to switch to Wayland and as part of that to port Openbox to run on the Mir-Wayland code. But this work isn't happening overnight but rather is a goal to have done by Lubuntu 20.10 in 2020.
In their latest development newsletter out today, they have shared more changes. This latest work includes changing out SMPlayer for VLC as their default media player, switching to Nomacs for LXImage-Qt, and moving to the KDE 5 LibreOffice front-end rather than the older KDE 4 front-end.
Lubuntu developers are also working on packaging the Trojita Qt IMAP e-mail client. The developers involved have also been working on new documentation, Calamares installer fixes, and other improvements.
More details on these Lubuntu development happenings via the Lubuntu development newsletter.
