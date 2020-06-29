Lua 5.4 Released With New Garbage Collection Mode, Warning System
Lua 5.4 shipped today as the newest version of the interpreter for this scripting programming language that is particularly popular for embedding within games and other applications.

Lua 5.4 is the first major release since Lua 5.3 shipped five years ago with support for bitwise operators, integers, UTF-8 library handling, and other capabilities. Lua 5.4 is another hearty feature update.

Lua 5.4 brings a new generational mode for garbage collection, support for const variables, support for to-be-closed variables, a new math.random implementation, the introduction of a warning system, and a variety of other changes.

More details on all of the Lua 5.4 changes via Lua.org.
