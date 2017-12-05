Loop-AES Updated For Linux 4.14~4.15 Kernel Compatibility
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 5 December 2017 at 10:02 AM EST. 1 Comment
It's been a while since last having anything to report on with Loop-AES as a long-standing means for offering transparent data encryption in the form of a loopback device. The project is now out with a new release providing out-of-tree compatibility with Linux 4.14/4.15 kernels.

Loop-AES continues to offer data encryption via various ciphers to support data/swap encryption with this out-of-tree module that continues to support kernels going back to the Linux 2.0 days while still working on modern-day kernels too. Loop-AES offered much more practicality a decade ago but these days LUKS/dmcrypt-based encryption continues to work great, eCryptfs is still around and kicking, and EXT4 has implemented fscrypt-based encryption support too.

loop-AES-v3.7m was released today and it offers support for the Linux 4.14 kernel as well as the Linux 4.15 kernel as of its RC state. There is also one reported bug fix in this update to address a potential race condition.

Those making use of this out-of-tree form of Linux disk encryption can find Loop-AES continue to be hosted on SourceForge.
