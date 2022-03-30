LoongArch Port Merged For GCC 12
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 30 March 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
In continuation of last week's article that the GCC steering committee approved landing of LoongArch as a new port to this MIPS-derived Chinese CPU architecture, the code was merged on Tuesday.

While in the "stage four" final phase of GCC 12 development with this open-source compiler due for its stable release in about one month's time, LoongArch has been merged. Due to a new CPU port not risking existing compiler code, the LoongArch code was able to land following the crucial approval of the GCC steering committee.

LoongArch is the CPU architecture being developed by Loongson after offering a variety of MIPS hardware over the years that has been upstream friendly. With the MIPS CPU architecture no longer being actively developed, they had to move on with evolving it into their own CPU design. Initial Loongson 3A5000 CPUs based on LoongArch aren't competitive to today's Intel, Arm, or AMD CPUs but we'll see how much performance they manage to squeeze out of their hardware ahead.

These commits bring up the initial LoongArch support for the GNU Compiler Collection that has been under development the past many months.

This also clears the way for the Linux kernel to mainline its LoongArch CPU architecture support as it has been held up by needing suitable upstream compiler support.
Add A Comment
Related News
GCC Compiler Accepts China's MIPS-Derived LoongArch CPU Port
Zhaoxin Finally Adding "Lujiazui" x86_64 CPU Tuning To GCC
Arm Neoverse Demeter & N2 Tuning Merged Into GCC 12, Experimental NVPTX Option
GNU Linux-Libre 5.17 Released For Free Software Purists
GCC 12 Adds Support For AArch64 Shadow Call Stack
GNU Binutils 2.38 Released With LoongArch Support, Intel AVX-512 FP16, More Arm Cores
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Default To Wayland With NVIDIA For v510+ Driver
An Exciting Btrfs Update With Encoded I/O, Fsync Performance Improvements
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Too Slow Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
How To Use The New AMD P-State Driver With Linux 5.17
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18