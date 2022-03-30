LoongArch Port Merged For GCC 12

In continuation of last week's article that the GCC steering committee approved landing of LoongArch as a new port to this MIPS-derived Chinese CPU architecture, the code was merged on Tuesday.
While in the "stage four" final phase of GCC 12 development with this open-source compiler due for its stable release in about one month's time, LoongArch has been merged. Due to a new CPU port not risking existing compiler code, the LoongArch code was able to land following the crucial approval of the GCC steering committee.
LoongArch is the CPU architecture being developed by Loongson after offering a variety of MIPS hardware over the years that has been upstream friendly. With the MIPS CPU architecture no longer being actively developed, they had to move on with evolving it into their own CPU design. Initial Loongson 3A5000 CPUs based on LoongArch aren't competitive to today's Intel, Arm, or AMD CPUs but we'll see how much performance they manage to squeeze out of their hardware ahead.
These commits bring up the initial LoongArch support for the GNU Compiler Collection that has been under development the past many months.
This also clears the way for the Linux kernel to mainline its LoongArch CPU architecture support as it has been held up by needing suitable upstream compiler support.
