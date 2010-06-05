In recent Linux kernel releases we have seen a new gaming keyboard driver, better wireless device support, and a number of new device additions to the Logitech HID driver. With Linux 5.6, there is more Logitech work in tow but not quite as much as the recent kernels.
These Logitech improvements for the Linux device support continue to be led by the community as opposed to Logitech themselves. With Linux 5.6 the hid-logitech-hidpp driver has support for reading the battery voltage now on newer devices. This comes due to a change in the Logitech HID++ protocol with that information being reported differently on their latest hardware. There are also other HID++ protocol handling improvements in the Logitech driver for this kernel version.
When it comes to new Logitech device support, there is the adding of the Logitech MX Master 3 Mouse to the hid-logitch-hidpp driver for the Logitech Unifying Receiver and Bluetooth LE.
Outside of the Logitech space, the hidraw code has support for the UNIQ ioctl for reading uniq information on the underlying HID device such as the USB serial number of Bluetooth device address.
More details via the PR.
