Logitech Input Device Improvements Continue Coming With Linux 5.6
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 2 February 2020 at 12:05 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
In recent Linux kernel releases we have seen a new gaming keyboard driver, better wireless device support, and a number of new device additions to the Logitech HID driver. With Linux 5.6, there is more Logitech work in tow but not quite as much as the recent kernels.

These Logitech improvements for the Linux device support continue to be led by the community as opposed to Logitech themselves. With Linux 5.6 the hid-logitech-hidpp driver has support for reading the battery voltage now on newer devices. This comes due to a change in the Logitech HID++ protocol with that information being reported differently on their latest hardware. There are also other HID++ protocol handling improvements in the Logitech driver for this kernel version.

When it comes to new Logitech device support, there is the adding of the Logitech MX Master 3 Mouse to the hid-logitch-hidpp driver for the Logitech Unifying Receiver and Bluetooth LE.

Outside of the Logitech space, the hidraw code has support for the UNIQ ioctl for reading uniq information on the underlying HID device such as the USB serial number of Bluetooth device address.

More details via the PR.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.6 Adds New CPU Cooling Mechanism With Generic Idle Cooling Driver
Ingenic X1000 SoC Being Supported By The Linux 5.6 Kernel
Raspberry Pi Foundation Gets Back To Working On A Vulkan Driver - New Effort By Igalia
USB4 Support Lands In The Linux 5.6 Kernel
Sony Now "Officially" Maintaining The Linux PlayStation Input Driver, But Leads To Interesting Problem
The Big Set Of x86 Changes Hit The Linux 5.6 Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd-Homed Merged As A Fundamental Change To Linux Home Directories
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Adds WireGuard Support
NVIDIA Contributes Much Less To The Linux Kernel Than Intel Or AMD
Linux 5.5 Ready To Shine With Navi Overclocking, Raspberry Pi 4 Support, Wake-On-Voice
Linux 5.6 Is Looking Like It Will Be Spectacular With A Long List Of Features
Two Decades Late: Mainline Linux Kernel Getting Keyboard / Mouse Driver For SGI Octane
Red Hat vs. SUSE vs. Canonical Contributions To The Mainline Linux Kernel Over The 2010s
Firefox Is Seeing Work On Wayland VA-API Video Acceleration