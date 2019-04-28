A Number Of Logitech Mouse/Keyboard Support Improvements Coming To Linux 5.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 28 April 2019
With next month's Linux 5.2 kernel merge window there are a number of notable improvements queued up for improving the Logitech hardware support.

Queued as part of the HID-Next tree for the Linux 5.2 kernel are several user-facing improvements primarily around wireless keyboard/mice support. Among the Logitech material coming to the next version of the Linux kernel includes:

- Support for the Logitech Gaming Unifying Receiver.

- Support for Logitech receivers operating at 27Mhz, which allows for various improvements including the ability now to provide battery monitoring for those devices.

- Support for the Logitech Bluetooth Mini-Receiver in HID proxy mode.

- Support for Logitech non-unifying receivers that expose two USB interfaces for keypresses and the secondary one for mouse / special keys and is done in that awkward way for BIOS / Windows / generic HID driver compatibility. But now the Logitech-DJ HID driver will properly support receivers exposed in that way.

- Various HID++ 1.0 protocol report additions.

While it's great to see these Logitech wireless improvements and more as part of the upcoming Linux 5.2 kernel cycle, the only downside is the work wasn't done by Logitech themselves... Logitech continues to provide limited support for Linux but rather this latest round of work comes courtesy of Red Hat's Hans de Goede and is now queued and ready once Linux 5.1 ships.
