Logitech High Resolution Scrolling Support Dropped From Linux 4.20
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 24 November 2018 at 07:13 PM EST. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Yet more fallout from the Linux 4.20 development kernel is over the newly-added Logitech "high resolution scrolling" functionality that is now being disabled until a better solution is in place.

The past few months there has been patches working on high resolution scroll wheel support that is more precise than the standard behavior offered for Logitech mice on Linux up ot this point. This code was worked on by Google's Chrome OS team and intended to vastly improve the scroll wheel experience with Logitech's high-end mice. The code was merged to Linux 4.20.

This high resolution scrolling is exposed via a scrolling acceleration bit exposed in the HID++ protocol. The functionality is supposed to work on Logitech mice ranging from the Logitech Anywhere MX through the M720 and MX Master series. The complete list can be found from the earlier patch.


But now this weekend ahead of Linux 4.20-rc4, it's been dropped. It turns out that this high resolution scrolling broke some hardware support in the process "due to incompatibilities between Logitech and Microsoft worlds."

A new patch series is being worked on by Red Hat's input expert, Peter Hutterer. However, given we are half-way through the Linux 4.20 RC cycle already, that new code probably won't land until the Linux 4.21 merge window.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Raptor Blackbird Micro-ATX POWER9 Motherboard Pre-Orders Open Up At $799 USD
Patches Surface In 2018 For Upstream Adreno 200 Series Support In MSM DRM Driver
Cougar 700K Gaming Keyboard Support Coming To Linux 4.21
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
It Looks Like The Raptor Blackbird Open-Source Motherboard Will Sell For Just Under $900
Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Red Hat Developers Working Towards A Vendor-Neutral Compute Stack To Take On NVIDIA's CUDA
The Open-Source AMD Linux Driver Stack Hitting Problems With The Radeon RX 590
Linux Gaming Performance Can Be Impaired By STIBP, But Hope May Be On The Horizon