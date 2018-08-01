Logitech G700/G900 Wireless Mice Get Picked Up By The Linux HID++ Driver

The latest improvements published by Red Hat's Benjamin Tissoires for bettering the Linux input stack is expanded Logitech support within its HID++ (logitech-hidpp) driver.
In particular, the Logitech G700 and G900 mice via wireless are now supported by this logitech-hidpp driver and expanded receiver coverage.
This improved Logitech wireless support comes via these 7 patches that have been out-of-tree for the past several months but are now working their way to mainline, hopefully for the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel cycle that's up next.
The Logitech G700 is a high-end wireless gaming mouse with a 5700 DPI sensor, 13 buttons, tilt wheel, and more, but a price tag that pushes nearly $200 USD.
The Logitech G900 meanwhile is a ~$150 mouse that's a "professional grade" wired/wireless mouse with up to 12,000 DPI sensor, RGB lighting, and 11 buttons.
If you are using Logitech mice on Linux, be sure to check out the awesome Libratbag+Piper project for Logitech (and other select brands) mouse configuration from the Linux desktop.
