Logind Support For Mir Is Getting Closer To Working

Mir developers have been working on support for systemd's Logind and there is a "mess of a branch" that is nearly functionally complete and could soon be merged.
This Logind support for Mir would make it easy to start a MirAL/EGMDE session from the GDM3 log-in manager now rather than having to start it up from a VT, etc. Once the support lands it will be easy to start a Mir-based session from selecting the desktop option from the log-in/display manager, thereby making it even easier to try out Canonical's display tech with most Linux desktops these days supporting Logind.
The current work-in-progress Logind code for Mir can be found via this pull request.
It will certainly be interesting to see for the new Ubuntu 18.10 development cycle how far the developers will be able to get in advancing their new EGMDE Mir desktop environment as well as better polishing Mir's Wayland support, continuing to work on Mir for Snaps and IoT use-cases, etc. Stay tuned to Phoronix, of course, for all the interesting Mir/Wayland advancements.
1 Comment