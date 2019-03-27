The Karbon 300 Is A Compact, Rugged PC That Ships With Linux As An Option

Logic Supply, a manufacturer of several industrial-grade Linux-supported PCs in the past, has introduced the Karbon 300 has their latest compact and rugged PC intended for IoT/edge computing use-cases.The Logic Supply Karbon 300 is built around an all-metal chassis that measures in at 154 x 56 x 119mm and supports various mounting options. Powering this system is an Intel Atom Lake E3930 or E3950 and comes in varying options to support PoE, dual DP, multiple USB 3.0, and various wireless standards.The Karbon 300 ships with options for Ubuntu Linux or Windows 10.

The Karbon 300 appears to be an interesting platform and are currently hoping to be able to benchmark it to see how it stacks up to the likes of the CompuLab Fitlet2 and Airtop Pricing starts out at $732.00 for the Atom E3930 and 4GB of RAM or starting at $918.00 for the Atom E3950 and 8GB of RAM. More details on the Karbon 300 over on LogicSupply.com