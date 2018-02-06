LizardFS Had A Busy 2017 But This Year They Will Be Even Busier With A Big Rework
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 6 February 2018 at 02:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
LizardFS for those unaware is yet another distributed file-system project with this MooseFS fork focusing on POSIX compliance, multi-platform support and aims to be fault-tolerant.

Michal Bielicki of Skytechnology, the primary company behind LizardFS, was at FOSDEM 2018 presenting about their past year of work and provided a glimpse at the year ahead.

LizardFS in 2017 achieved ACL support with in-memory deduplication, a new task engine, initial work on a Hadoop plug-in, read-ahead caching, secondary group support, recursive remove, FreeBSD support, and more.

This year though they are equally if not more ambitious due to their next-generation LizardFS work codenamed "Agama", their plan to publicly release the in-development Hadoop plug-in, switching to Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) for their Windows platform testing, and other planned changes.

With the LizardFS Agama release they are planning for "heavy architectural changes" driven to enhance the performance of this distributed file-system. This change to their architecture is making LizardFS more event-driven, handle asynchronous I/O, and implement it mostly in user-space. They also want to deliver on a new client that retains support for the traditional LizardFS as well as new capabilities.

Those wanting to hear more about the LizardFS plans can do so via the PDF slide deck that was shared this weekend at FOSDEM 2018 in Brussels. If this is your first time hearing of LizardFS, learn more about the project at LizardFS.org.
