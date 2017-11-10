Lizard: Yet Another Compression Algorithm Joins The Party

Lizard was previously developed as LZ5 and is a lossless compression algorithm that yields a compression ratio similar to zip/zlib/Zstd/Brotli but at very fast decompression speeds.
Lizard aims to offer decompression speeds of over 1000 MB/s and offers four modes of compression. These modes include fastLZ4, LIZv1, fastLZ4 + Huffman, and LIZv1 + Huffman. Yes, Lizard/LZ5 started off based on the LZ4 library.
This BSD-licensed compressor/decompressor achieves its decompression speed in part by making heavy use of SSE/AVX extensions.
The benchmark results are interested as outlined at GitHub. Thanks to Phoronix reader Mark for pointing out this effort.
