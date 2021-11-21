New x86/x86_64 KVM Patches Would Help Reduce Excess TLB Flushing
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 21 November 2021 at 06:14 AM EST. 5 Comments
VIRTUALIZATION --
A set of more than two dozen patches by Google engineer Sean Christopherson overhauls KVM's x86/x86_64 TDP MMU zapping and flushing code.

The focus of the work is to help reduce the number of TLB flushes while the code is cleaned up in the process too.

The exciting element is the significant impact it had on cutting down the number of TLB flushes, which can help with performance. Christopherson noted, "For booting an 8 vCPU, remote_tlb_flush (requests) goes from roughly
180 (600) to 130 (215)."

This set of patches to the KVM x86/mmu code is out for review on the kernel mailing list.
5 Comments
Related News
QEMU 6.2 On The Way With SGX For VMs, Apple Silicon, More RISC-V
Xen With Linux 5.16 Will Allow For Faster Booting Of Guests
KVM Changes Land In Linux 5.16: RISC-V Hypervisor Support, AMD PSF Control Bit
Bareflank 3.0 Hypervisor Released With Microkernel Design, AMD Virtualization Support
Rust-Based Cloud-Hypervisor 19.0 Released With Improved Live Migration, Faster Boot Time
Bareflank Hypervisor 3.0 Pre-Release Debuts With Many Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.17 To Boast A Big TCP Performance Optimization
Valve Shares New Steam Deck Details, Proton Update Available For Testing
AMD Releases Updated Zen 3 CPU Microcode (November 2021)
NVIDIA Releases Open-Source Image Scaling SDK With Cross-Platform GPU Support
Proof-Of-Concept Work Brings systemd To Ubuntu WSL
Modernized Zstd Merged Into Linux 5.16 For Much Greater Performance
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Planning To Vastly Improve Its Documentation
Linux 5.17 To Continue With I/O Optimizations, 5~6% Improvement Pending For NVMe