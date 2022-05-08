Linux Workaround Coming For Better s2idle Resume On More AMD Lenovo Laptops
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 8 May 2022 at 08:00 AM EDT. 5 Comments
AMD --
Going along with many recent s2idle (suspend to idle) fixes as well as other fixes/workarounds/improvements like around S0ix, a patch is pending as a fix/workaround to get s2idle behaving correctly -- or rather, more timely -- on more AMD Ryzen powered Lenovo laptops.

Mario Limonciello of AMD's Linux client team who in recent months has been working on many suspend/resume and power management fixes for AMD Ryzen laptops has continued this quest with the latest patch now pending as a "fix" within the x86 platform drivers subsystem.

The patch was queued this week into the "fixes" branch by x86 platform drivers subsystem maintainer Hans de Goede. The code change is a s2idle resume quirk for various ThinkPad laptops. This should fix s2idle behavior on various AMD Ryzen Lenovo ThinkPads -- or making the resume happen much more timely. The workaround is coming for what equates to problematic system firmware.

Limonciello explained in the patch, "Lenovo laptops that contain NVME SSDs across a variety of generations have
trouble resuming from suspend to idle when the IOMMU translation layer is active for the NVME storage device. This generally manifests as a large resume delay or page faults. These delays and page faults occur as a result of a Lenovo BIOS specific SMI that runs during the D3->D0 transition on NVME devices...Create a quirk that will run early in the resume process to prevent this SMI from running. As any of these machines are fixed, they can be peeled back from this quirk or narrowed down to individual firmware versions."


This should fix s2idle resume handling for Lenovo laptops such as the L14 Gen2 AMD, T14s Gen2 AMD, X13 Gen2 AMD, T14 Gen2 AMD, T14 Gen1 AMD, T14s Gen1 AMD, P14s Gen1 AMD, P14s Gen2 AMD, and P14s Gen2 AMD models. Given it's in the "fixes" branch, it should be sent in as part of the next batch of platform-drivers-x86 fixes for the in-development Linux 5.18 kernel.

5 Comments
Related News
AMD Working to Create A New Yocto Linux Platform For Xilinx SoCs
New AMD HSMP Driver Features Prepared Ahead Of Zen 4 EPYC
AMD Sends Out New Linux Patches For RDNA3 "GFX11"
LLNL's Kripke Ported To AMD HIP With More HPC Software Seeing Radeon/Instinct Support
AMD Sends Out Updated Linux Patches For PerfMonV2 That's Expected With Zen 4
Faster Booting Via Parallel CPU Bringup Hits A Snag With Older AMD CPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Gaming Usage Grew In April
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Mozilla Firefox 100 Now Available With Various Improvements
Linux 5.19 To Help With Reporting A Connected Device's Physical Location
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Microsoft 3D Movie Maker Released As Open-Source
GCC 12's Shiny New C++ Features - More Of C++23 Implemented
Microsoft Joins The Open 3D Foundation For Advancing Open-Source 3D Development