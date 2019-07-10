Merging exFAT Support For Linux Is Being Talked About - Waiting On Microsoft's Blessing
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 10 July 2019 at 12:10 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Microsoft's exFAT file-system is more than one decade old and while there has been out-of-tree efforts, the mainline Linux kernel as of yet does not support the file-system even with it appearing on more SD cards and other devices. But there is now a renewed effort to get an exFAT driver into the Linux kernel.

There was a developer who commented on adding a new file-system driver for exFAT and how he should go about doing so.

The idea was immediately discounted by the likes of EXT4 developer Ted Ts'o given Microsoft has asserted patent claims over the exFAT design. "Personally, if Microsoft is going to be unfriendly about not wanting others to use their file system technology by making patent claims, why should we reward them by making their file system better by improving its interoperability? (My personal opinion only.)"

Kernel developer Matthew Wilcox then looped in Ky Srinivasan who is the GM of Microsoft's Enterprise Open-Source Group. Ky said he has started an internal discussion at Microsoft over the possibility of getting Microsoft's blessing for exFAT in the Linux kernel / ensuring no patent issues, as the exFAT patents were supposedly left out when Microsoft joined OIN.

There hasn't been any other indications yet on how long Srinivasan's internal discussion could take but as it would involve legal, it could take a while.

The exFAT driver being sought for mainline inclusion is based on the exFAT Linux code Samsung open-sourced years ago.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
EROFS Looking To Be Promoted Out Of Linux's Staging Area
EXT4 Getting Faster Case-Insensitive Performance
Huawei Adding New LZ4 Inplace Decompression To EROFS File-System
ZFS On Linux 0.8.1 Brings Many Fixes, Linux 5.2 Compatibility Bits
Bcachefs Completes Core Feature Work, Could Merge Soon If Review Goes Well
Western Digital Continues Working On SMR / Zoned Device Support For Btrfs
Popular News This Week
The Ryzen 3000 Boot Problem With Newer Linux Distros Might Be Due To RdRand Issue
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Cycle Prepares To Begin Long Journey
Ubuntu 19.10 Indeed Working On "Experimental ZFS Option" In Ubiquity Installer
To Little Surprise, Many Linux Apps Run On The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone