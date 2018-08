WarpDrive Proposed For The Linux Kernel: A Generic Accelerator Framework

HiSilicon is looking to add WarpDrive to the Linux kernel. Not to be confused with anything from Star Trek, WarpDrive is a generic accelerator framework they have been developing.WarpDrive is a proposed generic accelerator framework built off VFIO that exposes the accelerator's capabilities directly to user-space -- and in turn allows user-space to directly interact with the accelerator hardware, bypassing the kernel mechanisms and cutting down the latency as a result.If WarpDrive is paired with the tentative kernel patches providing shared virtual memory support / shared virtual addresses to IOMMU, multiple processes can be supported per accelerator otherwise there's a limit of one process to one accelerator. HiSilicon has been testing Linux WarpDrive with one of their accelerator boards.More details on WarpDrive can be found via this patch series . It's too late to get reviewed in time for Linux 4.19, but perhaps we'll see WarpDrive for Linux 5.0.