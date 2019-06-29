In addition to the latest Wacom Intuos Pro Small drawing tablet to be supported by the Linux 5.3 kernel, the high-end (circa $1,500 USD) Wacom MobileStudio Pro tablet is also set to now be supported by this next kernel cycle.
MobileStudio Pro support on Linux with the existing Wacom driver ended up being incredibly quite simple and just adding the new device IDs. That support is now queued into the "-next" branch ahead of the Linux 5.3 merge window opening in July. At $1,500, the Wacom MobileStudio Pro ends up being an actual premium tablet computer as opposed to just a drawing tablet device as is most Wacom products.
In addition to the expanded Wacom product coverage, the HID subsystem is set to address quirks in the PixArt mouse, Huion HS64 tablet, introduce point-stick support for the ALPS Touchpad, and other improvements.
More details on the HID changes pending for Linux 5.3 can be found via this Git tree.
