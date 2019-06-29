Linux 5.3 To Support The $1,500 Wacom MobileStudio Pro Tablet
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 June 2019 at 01:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
In addition to the latest Wacom Intuos Pro Small drawing tablet to be supported by the Linux 5.3 kernel, the high-end (circa $1,500 USD) Wacom MobileStudio Pro tablet is also set to now be supported by this next kernel cycle.

MobileStudio Pro support on Linux with the existing Wacom driver ended up being incredibly quite simple and just adding the new device IDs. That support is now queued into the "-next" branch ahead of the Linux 5.3 merge window opening in July. At $1,500, the Wacom MobileStudio Pro ends up being an actual premium tablet computer as opposed to just a drawing tablet device as is most Wacom products.


In addition to the expanded Wacom product coverage, the HID subsystem is set to address quirks in the PixArt mouse, Huion HS64 tablet, introduce point-stick support for the ALPS Touchpad, and other improvements.

More details on the HID changes pending for Linux 5.3 can be found via this Git tree.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
System76 Continues Advancing Coreboot Support, Adding UI For Firmware Updates
Years Late But Saitek R440 Force Racing Wheel Support Is On The Way For Linux
MSM DRM Adding Snapdragon 835 / Adreno 540 Support In Linux 5.3
Raspberry Pi 4 Announced With Dual HDMI, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, V3D Driver Stack
Official x86 Zhaoxin Processor Support Is Coming With Linux 5.3
There's A Professional Grade Digital Cinema Camera Powered By Linux
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Expecting X.Org To "Go Into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly"
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
The Latest Linux Kernel Appears To Be Causing Connectivity Issues For Steam
Ubuntu Developer Talks Down Impact Of 32-Bit Changes For Ubuntu 19.10