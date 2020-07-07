Better Mouse Reporting For The Linux Virtual Terminal Is Being Worked On
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 July 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The mouse reporting functionality offered by the Linux VT console is rather basic and seemingly seldom used by text-based, mouse-aware programs. However, a series of patches was sent out this week for improving the implementation to provide for more xterm-like mouse reporting.

The patches sent out on Monday by Tammo Block provide for xterm-like mouse reporting features to the kernel's VT console. Tammo commented, "The linux virtual console has support for mouse reporting since 1994 or so, but the kernel only supports the original X10/X11 style standard protocols. To support more protocols these patches expand the kernel structures in a up- and downwards compatible way...The main goal is to become compatible with xterm, as most TUI software today is tested in xterm or another compatible terminal."

The patches improve the functionality with new protocol support like URXVT and SRG mouse reporting protocols and other changes. The new documentation lay out more of the new console mouse reporting that would be supported by the kernel if these patches get picked up.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.8-rc4 Released Following A Calm Week
DRM Scheduler Improvement, New Epoch Counter, Other DRM Work For Linux 5.9
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
New readfile() System Call Under Review For Reading Small~Medium Files Faster
Linux 5.8-rc3 Released - Fairly Big But Not Particularly Scary
Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
In 2020 The Linux Kernel Is Still Seeing Driver Work For The Macintosh II
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
Godot 4.0 Is Looking Even More Impressive With SDFGI
Fedora Developers Discussing Possibility Of Dropping Legacy BIOS Support
Important Patches Land To Improve GNOME's Multi-Monitor Experience With High Refresh Rates
"Project Springfield" Is Red Hat's Effort To Improve Linux File-Systems / Storage
Raspberry Pi 4's Vulkan Driver Is Now More Usable - Supporting More Features