Better Mouse Reporting For The Linux Virtual Terminal Is Being Worked On

The mouse reporting functionality offered by the Linux VT console is rather basic and seemingly seldom used by text-based, mouse-aware programs. However, a series of patches was sent out this week for improving the implementation to provide for more xterm-like mouse reporting.
The patches sent out on Monday by Tammo Block provide for xterm-like mouse reporting features to the kernel's VT console. Tammo commented, "The linux virtual console has support for mouse reporting since 1994 or so, but the kernel only supports the original X10/X11 style standard protocols. To support more protocols these patches expand the kernel structures in a up- and downwards compatible way...The main goal is to become compatible with xterm, as most TUI software today is tested in xterm or another compatible terminal."
The patches improve the functionality with new protocol support like URXVT and SRG mouse reporting protocols and other changes. The new documentation lay out more of the new console mouse reporting that would be supported by the kernel if these patches get picked up.
