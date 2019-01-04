Linux Kernel Support Revived For Hibernation Encryption & Authentication
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 January 2019 at 06:23 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The kernel work has been revived for supporting encryption and authentication of hibernation snapshot images for better security.

Last summer an Intel developer posted patches supporting in-kernel hibernation encryption so that the memory pages dumped to disk during the hibernate process could be secured and verified on resume. We hadn't seen anything from that patch series in the months since until SUSE's Lee Chun-Yi has sent out a revised version of this work for encryption/authentication of hibernation images.

The goal of this work remains to ensure that any snapshot images were not modified while on disk. The authentication can be done using a TPM's trusted key or a user-defined key.

The "V2" patches offer up several fixes, no longer rely upon VLAs that were since dropped from the upstream Linux kernel, added memory barriers, and other code improvements.

It's too late for seeing this functionality added to the Linux 4.21 kernel merge window, but perhaps it will be good to go for the next cycle. Those interested in learning more about this encryption support for Linux hibernation can find additional details via the V2 patch series.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
FBDEV Is Still Alive In 2019, Picking Up A Few Minor Improvements In Linux 4.21
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
The Linux Kernel Ends 2018 With Almost 75k Commits This Year
The Linux Kernel In 2018 Summed Up: Spectre/Meltdown, CoC, Speck Fears, New Features
Linux 4.20-ck1 Released With An Updated Version Of MuQSS Scheduler
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
Popular News This Week
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
The Biggest GNOME Stories Of 2018