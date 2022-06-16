Linux Patches Revved For User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 16 June 2022 at 05:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Being worked on since 2020 has been Linux support for user-space peer-to-peer DMA between NVMe drives and yesterday marked the latest iteration of those patches.

Logan Gunthorpe continues work on this user-space P2PDMA with O_DIRECT NVMe devices. This functionality continues to work for systems without an IOMMU or both AMD and Intel IOMMU implementations are currently supported.
This patch set enables userspace P2PDMA by allowing userspace to mmap() allocated chunks of the CMB. The resulting VMA can be passed only to O_DIRECT IO on NVMe backed files or block devices. A flag is added to GUP() in Patch 14, then Patches 15 through 19 wire this flag up based on whether the block queue indicates P2PDMA support. Patches 20 through 21 enable the CMB to be mapped into userspace by mmaping the nvme char device.

There still are some issues being worked through with this code, but if user-space P2PDMA NVMe support is of interest to you, check out the latest patch series for all of the technical details.
Add A Comment
Related News
EROFS-Utils 1.5 Released With ZTailPacking, FSCK Extraction
NTFS3 Kernel Driver Sees Fixes Sent In For Linux 5.19
NTFS-3G Driver For FUSE-Based NTFS Support Updated For Security Fixes
IO_uring Continues Advancing In 2022 With New Features For Pushing Linux I/O
F2FS Enhancements Land In Linux 5.19
NFSv4 "Courteous Server" Lands As Part Of Linux 5.19 NFSD Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Apple M1 Affected By "PACMAN" Hardware Vulnerability In Arm Pointer Authentication
Blender 3.2 Debuts With AMD GPU Linux Rendering Support
Ubuntu Deciding How To Tame Their systemd-oomd Killing Experience
GitLab Now The Main Development Platform For Wine
Ubuntu Working To Provide Good Support For The VisionFive Low-Cost RISC-V Board
PipeWire 0.3.52 Released To Continue Enhancing Linux Audio/Video Streams
GNOME's Mutter Variable Rate Refresh Support Closer To Being Merged
With A Few Lines Of Code, AMD's Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 5.20