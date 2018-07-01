Linux Getting Driver For USB Type-C DisplayPort Alternate Mode

The latest USB Type-C work for the Linux kernel adds support for alternate modes in order to begin offering USB Type-C DisplayPort alternate mode support.The USB Type-C interface offers an "Alternate Mode" extension for non-USB signaling and the biggest user of this alternate mode in the specification is allowing DisplayPort support. Besides DP, another alternate mode is the Thunderbolt 3 support. The DisplayPort Alt Mode supports 4K and even 8Kx4K video output, including multi-channel audio.While USB-C alternate modes and DisplayPort have been around for a while now and is common in the Windows space, the mainline Linux kernel hasn't supported this functionality. Fortunately, thanks to Intel, that is now changing.



The ASUS ZenScreen should hopefully work nicer under Linux when using the USB-C interface with the new TYPEC_DP_ALTMODE driver.