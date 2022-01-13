Linux Kernel Patches Posted For Bringing Up Tesla's Full Self-Driving SoC

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Samsung in partnership with Tesla has posted a set of 23 patches for enabling Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) SoC for the mainline Linux kernel.The 23 patches get Tesla's Full Self-Driving SoC so that it can boot off the upstream Linux kernel compared to the downstream kernel builds currently used. The initial Tesla FSD SoC is made up of three clusters of four Cortex-A72 processor cores and several extra IP blocks.



Not only is Tesla making use of Coreboot, supporting open-source AMD GPU Linux drivers, and other open-source contributions, but for their FSD SoC they are even supporting it to be added to the mainline Linux kernel.

This Tesla FSD SoC support includes the DeviceTree additions and various changes to the kernel for providing this basic support, mostly building off existing Samsung Exynos SoC driver paths. Thanks to leveraging existing Samsung driver code in the kernel, the Tesla FSD SoC bring-up is only around 3.7k lines of new code.Tesla's FSD SoC was launched in early 2019 as a 14nm SoC that in addition to the 12 Cortex-A72 cores has a Mali G71 GPU, two neural processing units, and other extra IP blocks.