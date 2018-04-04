Intel Has Been Working To Improve Linux Suspend/Resume, Calls For More Testing

With Linux suspend/resume support still sometimes being problematic, it's great to hear Intel's Open-Source Technology Center has a team working on continuing to improve the Linux support for this power-saving functionality.
Zhang Rui and Yu Chen of the Intel OTC Kernel Power team has published a brief whitepaper about their work and methodology to testing Linux suspend/resume performance.
Using sleepgraph they have been analyzing the Linux suspend performance, they have been fixing a number of software bugs and regressions along the way, finding firmware bugs, and optimizing various bits of kernel code.
For end-users they are calling for those interested to test their systems and report any bugs or regressions. For kernel/driver developers they are encouraging more to also test their code to see how well it behaves during suspend/resume and to optimize it for speed.
Their paper can be read in full at 01.org.
