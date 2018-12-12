Linux Is Already In Good Shape For The New Features Of Intel Gen11 Graphics & Icelake

Besides seeing Icelake demos at the Intel Architecture Day that were running on Ubuntu, with closely tracking the Linux kernel's development most of the new features presented for Sunny Cove and Gen11 graphics have already been merged or at least available in patch form for some months within the Linux ecosystem. Here's a look at the features talked about yesterday and their state on Linux.Due to the very different driver model from Windows where the Linux drivers are (generally) open-source and merged into the monolithic kernel rather than being distributed by the vendor's website as a simple download, for seeing same-day/out-of-the-box Linux hardware support requires getting the support generally merged months prior to launch in order to fit into the Linux kernel release cadence, seeing the changes to the kernel and related components like the GCC compiler work their way into packaged Linux distributions, and similar challenges.

Intel's Open-Source Technology Center has been doing a stellar job at punctually merging new hardware support prior to launch and that everything jives with the release cadence of the Linux kernel and key Linux distribution releases. There's been a few gotchas recently with some of the Skylake/Kabylake refreshes with simply missing out on new PCI IDs, but generally speaking their rhythm has been spot-on going back the past decade or longer. With Icelake processors (Sunny Cove and Gen11 graphics), they are particularly in good standing already due to the repeated delays in getting the 10nm process up to scratch, which is allowing for the software side to get in quite good shape and widely available prior to launch.