Linux Looking To Sunset The Calxeda ARM Server Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 18 February 2020 at 12:44 PM EST. 1 Comment
ARM --
It's already been six years since the collapse of Calxeda as the first promising ARM server company. With that, the Linux kernel upstream developers are looking at dropping the Calxeda platform support.

Calxeda ARM servers never reached widespread deployment for these 32-bit ARM servers but mostly were used by various Linux distributions for building ARMv7 packages at the time and other software companies. Seeing any Calxeda server still in production in 2020 is quite rare and if so is probably running an older software stack, so kernel developers are looking at dropping this support to avoid the maintenance burden moving forward.


Additionally, Linux developers are preparing to drop support for KVM virtualization on 32-bit ARM hosts, further reducing the likelihood of anyone still using Calxeda servers in production and riding the latest version of the Linux kernel.

Calxeda servers were comprised of clusters of quad-core Cortex-A9 processors that operated up to 1.4GHz at 5 Watts per node with 4GB of DDR3 memory. They were fun to benchmark back in the day but their price, performance, and power efficiency never really lived up to expectations.

Now in 2020 the Calxeda platform support is likely to be removed with the proposed patches and that would free up just under five thousand lines of kernel code from various Calxeda drivers and DeviceTree files.
1 Comment
Related News
Arm's ASTC Encoder Replaces Its Restrictive EULA With Apache 2.0 License
Arm Has Many Changes On Tap For Linux 5.6 From Spectre/Meltdown Bits To New RNG
Marvell Is Plumbing Octeon TX2 Support Into The GCC Compiler
Linaro Revives "Thermal Pressure" Code For Better Performance When CPUs Running Hot
GCC 10 Adds ARMv8.6-A Targeting, BFloat16 + i8MM Options
Linux 5.5 Lands Broadcom BCM2711 / Raspberry Pi 4 Bits
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
An Open-Source Bootloader For Windows Lets You Run Off Btrfs, Other Possibilities
Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel
Apple Firmware Update For Magic Keyboards Decides To Change The Fn Key
Imagination Working On A New Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Project
Blender 2.82 Released With Many Improvements, 1000+ Fixes