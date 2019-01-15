Linux Steam Integration 0.7.3 Released With Annoyance Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Clear Linux on 15 January 2019 at 07:21 AM EST. Add A Comment
CLEAR LINUX --
Solus founder Ikey Doherty who is back working for Intel on the Clear Linux team and brought the Linux Steam Integration (LSI) into that fold has issued a new release of this software for improving the Steam integration on Linux.

This morning Ikey released Linux Steam Integration 0.7.3 as a "a quick maintenance release to assist in some long standing annoyances." This release takes care of an SDL bug to fix input, drops the reliance on the linux32 command, offers various Snap fixes, support for the LibreSSL shim mode with some Feral games, and other minor fixes.

Ikey notes he will be working on more improvements to Linux Steam Integration in the next few weeks. It will be interesting to see what else Ikey is cooking for improving the Valve Steam client support on Clear Linux and other distributions.

This newest release of Clear Linux LSI is available via GitHub.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Clear Linux News
Clear Linux Exploring "libSuperX11" As Newest Optimization Effort
Intel's Clear Linux Ups Their Desktop Offering, Rolling Out New Installer
Clear Linux Making Progress With Encrypted Installations
Clear Linux Developers Weigh Supporting Snaps
Intel To Develop Safety-Critical Linux OS Distribution
A Look At The Clear Linux Performance For July 2018
Popular News This Week
The Expected Linux Driver State For The Radeon VII
Purism Shares The Progress Made On Their Librem 5 Smartphone For The End Of 2018
Even In 2019, A Long Road Still For Getting The VIA OpenChrome Driver In Linux
Mir Made Good Progress Over The Holidays With Porting To Debian & Alpine, ARM Mali
ZFS On Linux Runs Into A Snag With Linux 5.0
Recently Added Benchmarks From DAV1D To Microsoft Ethr To More Machine Learning