Solus founder Ikey Doherty who is back working for Intel on the Clear Linux team and brought the Linux Steam Integration (LSI) into that fold has issued a new release of this software for improving the Steam integration on Linux.
This morning Ikey released Linux Steam Integration 0.7.3 as a "a quick maintenance release to assist in some long standing annoyances." This release takes care of an SDL bug to fix input, drops the reliance on the linux32 command, offers various Snap fixes, support for the LibreSSL shim mode with some Feral games, and other minor fixes.
Ikey notes he will be working on more improvements to Linux Steam Integration in the next few weeks. It will be interesting to see what else Ikey is cooking for improving the Valve Steam client support on Clear Linux and other distributions.
This newest release of Clear Linux LSI is available via GitHub.
