Some Linux Users Are Reporting Software RAID Issues With ASRock Motherboards
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 27 November 2018 at 10:29 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Making the rounds this morning is an ASRock forum post about a motherboard accidentally and repeatedly wiping out Linux Software RAID meta-data. A few Phoronix readers have also reported similar issues such as in the forums and Twitter. This appears to stem from an UEFI issue.

The original report is pertaining to an ASRock Z97 Extreme6 motherboard. The indications are at boot time the ASRock UEFI implementation is accidentally zeroing out part of the disk containing the MD RAID meta-data during the start-up process. The belief by the user is that the UEFI thinks its trying to repair the GUID Partition Table (GPT), not knowing its a Linux RAID setup. So take this as a word of caution for the moment; it's obviously unintentional damage and likely the result of ASRock not testing their consumer products under Linux much.


Keep in mind that this report as well as the Phoronix Forums thread mentions a similar motherboard, which is based on the Z97 chipset -- several year old motherboards from the Haswell days. It's quite possible the UEFI issue was since discovered and fixed for newer UEFI updates on newer ASRock motherboards but never made it out as updates in their older products.


Unfortunately I haven't had any personal contacts at ASRock in a few years (and thus no ASRock product reviews recently compared to years ago when there were many Linux reviews of their products on Phoronix...), but will work to get more information on the issue. I have used Linux Software RAID on some other ASRock motherboards in the past year without issue so I don't believe it's a widespread issue at least of their current wares.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
ASUS Pushes Out TinkerOS 2.0.8 With Many Updates To Its Debian Linux Image
Meson DRM Driver Getting Support For HDMI 2.0 4K
Logitech High Resolution Scrolling Support Dropped From Linux 4.20
Raptor Blackbird Micro-ATX POWER9 Motherboard Pre-Orders Open Up At $799 USD
Patches Surface In 2018 For Upstream Adreno 200 Series Support In MSM DRM Driver
Cougar 700K Gaming Keyboard Support Coming To Linux 4.21
Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Linux Gaming Performance Can Be Impaired By STIBP, But Hope May Be On The Horizon
Facebook's BOLT Is An Effort To Speed-Up Linux Binaries
An Update On The Radeon RX 590 For Linux
Linux Stable Updates Are Dropping The Performance-Pounding STIBP