Secure Launch Boot Protocol Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel, Advancing TrenchBoot
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 March 2019 at 01:34 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Up for discussion on the Linux kernel mailing list is adding support for the Secure Launch boot protocol to Linux. This is part of the recent efforts to supporting Linux in "secure" boot environments around Intel Trusted Execution Technology and AMD SKINIT platform security.

Developers from Oracle and other organizations have been working on Secure Launch and the open-source Trenchboot to allow Linux to be booted directly into a secure environment like Intel TXT (Trusted Execution Technology) and AMD SKINIT. Changes to the Linux kernel as well as the (GRUB) boot-loader are required.

The proposed protocol support is outlined via this mailing list thread and actually is quite a small addition.

Trenchboot is the open-source initiative for carrying out various integrity actions on their system building upon boot integrity technologies from the likes of Intel and AMD. Some of the possible use-cases are outlined here.

Also on the open-source boot securing scene there's also been the recent work around Intel TXT support for Coreboot and measured boot support.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
SIMPLE_LMK: A Low Memory Killer For Android Systems Being Worked On For Linux Kernel
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
Linux 5.0.1 Lands Fixes For AMD Zen CPB, MacBook Pro Booting Issue
Linux 5.1 Will Play Nicer With The LLVM Linker (LD.LLD)
Char/Misc Brings Habana Labs' Driver, Intel HDCP 2.2 Support
DRM Changes For Linux 5.1 Bring Intel Fastboot, Komeda Driver & Other Improvements
Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
Intel CPUs Reportedly Vulnerable To New "SPOILER" Speculative Attack
Linux 5.1 Continues The Years-Long Effort Preparing For Year 2038
27 CPUs Benchmarked With AOM AV1, Intel SVT VP9/AV1/HEVC Video Encoders
Linux Kernel Finally Deprecating A.out Support
Linux 5.0 Kernel Released With Long-Awaited FreeSync Support, Many New/Improved Features