Alibaba Proposes A Group Balancer For The Linux Kernel Scheduler
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 January 2022 at 05:08 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
With more organizations such as Alibaba configuring their servers to share CPU cores/resources among applications these days rather than exclusively assigning CPU cores to individual applications/tasks, the Chinese company is proposing a new "group balancer" for the Linux kernel scheduler.

The proposed Linux Group Balancer is focused on reducing resource conflicts when sharing resources among tasks. This balancer is focused on balancing groups of tasks across groups of CPU cores.

A "request for comments" on this Group Balancer (GB) was sent out today and was summed up as, "Thus what we need, is a way to ease confliction in share mode, make groups as exclusive as possible, to gain both performance and resource efficiency. The main idea of group balancer is to fulfill this requirement by balancing groups of tasks among groups of CPUs, consider this as a dynamic semi-exclusive mode. Just like balance the task among CPUs, now with GB a user can put CPU X,Y,Z into three partitions, and balance group A,B,C into these partition, to make them as exclusive as possible. The design is very likely to the numa balancing, task trigger work to settle it's group into a proper partition (minimum predicted load), then try migrate itself into it. To gradually settle groups into the most exclusively partition."

Alibaba's benchmarks on a 128 core CPU server found the Redis performance to benefit from 2~10% faster in the GB mode compared to the standard sharing mode.


We'll see what comes of this patch series.
1 Comment
Related News
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
Linux 5.16-rc8 Is A Tiny Holiday Release
Hantro Media Driver Adds VP9 Acceleration With Linux 5.17
Hypocrite Commits, Rust RFC & FUTEX2 Were Among Popular Kernel Topics In 2021
Linux 5.17 To Introduce A New Driver Just To Deal With Buggy x86 Tablets
Linux 5.16-rc7 Released Following A Quiet Christmas Week
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
Ubuntu Had A Great Year In Switching To Wayland, Continued Commercial Success
Astounding Progress Made In Porting Wine To Haiku For Running Windows Software
GCC 12 Adds Support For Using The Mold Linker
CentOS Linux 8 Reaches End-Of-Life
Mesa Open-Source GPU Drivers Enjoyed Near-Record Growth In 2021, Valve Dev Top Contributor
2021 Brought A Convenient Installer For Arch Linux, Powering The Steam Deck
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Achieves Better Battery Life Than With X.Org