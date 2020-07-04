New readfile() System Call Under Review For Reading Small~Medium Files Faster
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 July 2020 at 08:40 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Back in May we reported on work being done for a readfile() system call to read small files more efficiently. Greg Kroah-Hartman has now volleyed those patches for review on the kernel mailing list for this improvement for reading small to medium file sizes on Linux systems.

The proposed readfile system call allows reading small to medium sized files in one shot without having to issue separate open/read/close system calls. The readfile system call just takes a file descriptor, filename, buffer and its size, and any flags. The file is then straight into the buffer without having to worry about any open/close operations. The intended use-case besides just small~medium files is for those user-space applications often reading from procfs/sysfs that are inherently small.

Besides readfile() being simpler, the other intended use-case is for helping in performance due to less system calls. Greg does note that utilizing readfile should help performance, especially due to "syscall overheads go up over time due to various CPU bugs being addressed." A.k.a. Spectre, Meltdown, etc.

The readfile system call review is in this kernel thread. Hopefully it will be reviewed punctually and well to possibly make it into the Linux 5.9 cycle next month.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
Linux 5.8-rc3 Released - Fairly Big But Not Particularly Scary
Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space
Google Posts Patches So The Linux Kernel Can Be LTO-Optimized By Clang
FGKASLR Revised For Better Linux Security Via Enhanced Address Space Randomization
Linux 5.8-rc2 Released For This Big Summer 2020 Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
In 2020 The Linux Kernel Is Still Seeing Driver Work For The Macintosh II
An Early Benchmark Of The NVIDIA CUDA GPU Performance On WSL2
Another Intel 4K + GNOME Optimization Yields 5% Faster Render Times, 10% Lower Power Use
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
There's A Proposal To Switch Fedora 33 On The Desktop To Using Btrfs
Godot 4.0 Is Looking Even More Impressive With SDFGI
RHEL Deprecating The Virt-Manager UI In Favor Of The Cockpit Web Console
Fedora Developers Discussing Possibility Of Dropping Legacy BIOS Support