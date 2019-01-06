Linux Kernel Developers Discussing Generic RGB LED Interface

With the ever increasing usage of RGB LEDs on modern computer systems, Linux kernel developers have begun discussing a formal RGB LED user-space interface.
To date RGB LED interface controllers supported by Linux have often exposed separate red/green/blue interfaces to user-space as separate LEDs while now there is a new discussion taking place regarding generic RGB LED support.
There is a desire to offer more user-space control over what's currently possible with RGB LED drivers, a desire to expose more information that might be available, and addressing various shortcomings of current RGB LED hardware. Those interested in the topic can learn more via this forum thread.
