Zstd Compression Support Coming For Linux Pstore

Linux's Pstore "persistent store" functionality, which is most often used for preserving kernel panics and related information across reboots when the system runs into a show-stopping problem, will soon be supporting Zstd compression for storing greater amounts of data.
Pstore is often backed by flash chips with limited capacities as their non-volatile storage for securing the last bits of system debugging details across reboots. For squeezing more data with Pstore, deflate, LZO, LZ4, LZ4HC, and 842 have been the supported compression algorithms for this generic persistent store file-system.
Now continuing with the widespread use of Zstd throughout the Linux kernel and other areas, this Facebook-developed compression algorithm will work with Pstore.
Google's Kees Cook has queued the Zstandard Pstore compression support ahead of the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window opening soon. With this next kernel, Zstd will now be a supported compression option for Pstore. Linux already supports using Zstd for Btrfs file-system compression among other use-cases within the kernel.
