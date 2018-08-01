Zstd Compression Support Coming For Linux Pstore
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 5 August 2018 at 09:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Linux's Pstore "persistent store" functionality, which is most often used for preserving kernel panics and related information across reboots when the system runs into a show-stopping problem, will soon be supporting Zstd compression for storing greater amounts of data.

Pstore is often backed by flash chips with limited capacities as their non-volatile storage for securing the last bits of system debugging details across reboots. For squeezing more data with Pstore, deflate, LZO, LZ4, LZ4HC, and 842 have been the supported compression algorithms for this generic persistent store file-system.

Now continuing with the widespread use of Zstd throughout the Linux kernel and other areas, this Facebook-developed compression algorithm will work with Pstore.

Google's Kees Cook has queued the Zstandard Pstore compression support ahead of the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window opening soon. With this next kernel, Zstd will now be a supported compression option for Pstore. Linux already supports using Zstd for Btrfs file-system compression among other use-cases within the kernel.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
EROFS File-System Merged Ahead Of Linux 4.19 Kernel
TxFS Linux File-System Supports ACID Transactions, Simple API
The Linux Kernel May Soon Default To SCSI MQ Mode
Reiser4 Ported To The Linux 4.17 Kernel
LVM2 Begins Work On Major Changes To Logical Volume Management
More XFS Fixes Readied For Linux 4.18
Popular News This Week
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Still Turning Out To Be A Massive Headache
ReactOS Is Now Able To Boot From Btrfs
Linus Torvalds Is Hoping WireGuard Will Be Merged Sooner Rather Than Later
There Are 600+ Games In The Main Debian Repository
GNOME's Nautilus 3.30 File Manager Delivering Some Pleasant Improvements
GLOVE: OpenGL ES Over Vulkan As Open-Source