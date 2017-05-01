Linux Kernel To Better Fend Off Exploits That Disable SMAP / SMEP / UMIP Protections
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 February 2019 at 07:47 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
A change made courtesy of Google engineers to the Linux kernel will make it so exploits on Linux have a tougher time trying to disable SMAP and SMEP protections as part of their exploit path.

Supervisor Mode Execution Protection (SMEP) and Supervisor Mode Access Prevention (SMAP) are security features of recent generations of Intel CPUs to prevent the kernel from accessing unintended user-space memory and in turn helping fend off various exploits. But some exploits have been calling the Linux kernel's native_write_cr4 function to disable SMEP/SMAP, since the status of these security options are controlled through bits in the CR4 control register.

With a new patch now pending in the tip tree ahead of the Linux 5.1 kernel cycle, the bits for SMEP and SMAP as well as UMIP are pinned so they can no longer be easily altered. UMIP meanwhile is the User-Mode Instruction Prevention feature to prevent execution of certain instructions in higher privilege levels and its behavior too is controlled via a CR4 bit.

Google's Project Zero previously demonstrated an exploit path via using this CR4 kernel function to disable SMAP/SMEP protection before proceeding on to its nefarious activities. Now thanks to Google engineers, these SMAP/SMEP/UMIP bits are pinned within the native_write_cr4 function so they can't be trivially disabled from that call on supported CPUs.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
AMDGPU Squeezes In Revised Context Priority Handling For Linux 5.1
The Most Interesting Highlights To The Linux 5.0 Kernel
KASAN Spots Another Kernel Vulnerability From Early Linux 2.6 Through 4.20
Linux Seeing Support For The HyperBus
The Many Changes Lining Up So Far For The Linux 5.1 Kernel
Linux 5.0-rc7 Kernel Released
Popular News This Week
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Device Local Memory - Possible Start of dGPU Bring-Up
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
AMD Hiring Ten More People For Their Open-Source/Linux Driver Team
WireGuard Released For macOS, WireGuard Windows Coming & Linux Kernel Bits Still Pending
KASAN Spots Another Kernel Vulnerability From Early Linux 2.6 Through 4.20
Wine Developers Release Hangover Alpha To Run Windows x86_64 Programs On 64-Bit ARM