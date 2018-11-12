Linux Poised To Remove Decade-Old EXOFS File-System

The Linux kernel will likely be doing away with EXOFS, a file-system that had been around since the Linux 2.6.30 days.
EXOFS is a file-system originally derived from EXT2 file-system code for basing it on an external object store. This object-based file-system was originally developed by IBM.
Veteran kernel developer Christoph Hellwig is now seeking to remove the EXOFS object-based file-system on the basis of it being "just a simple example without real life users."
Along with nuking EXOFS the remaining SCSI OSD (Object-based Storage Device) T10 command set code that really didn't see real adoption either.
With this patch series to remove this old code, it cleans up a bit in the Linux kernel's block subsystem while shrinking the kernel size by more than ten thousand lines of code.
