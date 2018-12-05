Linux Plumbers Conference 2018 Videos Now Online
For those interested in some interesting and highly-technical talks about the Linux kernel and other low-level plumbing that makes up Linux systems, all of the Linux Plumbers Conference 2018 videos are now online.

Linux Plumbers Conference 2018 happened back in mid-November in Vancouver. There were plenty of Linux kernel talks as well as micro-conference tracks about thermal, containers, networking, testing, and more. A majority of the upstream Linux kernel maintainers participated in this annual event and there was a lot of interesting content, some of which we've provided overviews of in various articles.

The crew running the LPC2018 event has finished editing and uploading all of the session recordings from this three day event. So for those interested in the Linux Plumbers Conference videos, they are now available via YouTube.

Those wishing to learn more about LPC or to have a look at the past schedule, visit LinuxPlumbersConf.org.
