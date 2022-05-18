Linux Kernel Patches Posted For USB Support With Realtek RTW88 WiFi Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 18 May 2022 at 08:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX NETWORKING --
Back in 2019 Realtek contributed the open-source "RTW88" WiFi driver to the Linux kernel for supporting their newer wireless chipsets on Linux. To date the mainline driver has just supported their PCI-based WiFi adapters while a patch series now out for review extends the driver to supporting their newer USB-specific chipsets.

Sascha Hauer of Pengutronix posted the set of ten patches to the kernel mailing list for adding USB chip variants to the RTW88 wireless driver. Various refactoring to the driver were needed for supporting the USB hardware as the code to this point catered to PCI/PCIe semantics. The code is also based on an out-of-tree rtw8-usb driver from GitHub by German developer Hans-Ulli Kroll.


With the patches posted today, there is the common USB support added to this WiFi Linux driver and enabling of the rtw8723du, rtw8821cu, rtw8822bu, and rtw8822cu chipsets.

See this patch series if interested in this proposed USB support for the Realtek RTW88 WiFi/WLAN driver. This USB support adds around 1.7k lines of code to this open-source Realtek WiFi driver.
2 Comments
Related News
AMD/Xilinx Solarflare Network Driver Restructuring Queued For Linux 5.19
NVIDIA Mellanox SN4800 Modular Switch Support Prepared For Linux 5.19
Silicon Labs WiFi Linux Driver To Be Promoted Out Of Staging
Linux 5.18 Brings Many Networking Changes, New WiFi / Wired Hardware Support
BoringTun v0.4 Released For CloudFlare's Rust-Based WireGuard
NetworkManager 1.36 Released With 5G NR Modem Support, Other Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Arch Linux Temporarily Steps Back From WirePlumber After Snafu
AMD Graphics Driver Surpassing 4 Million Lines Of Code In Linux 5.19, NVIDIA Opens Up At 1 Million
MIPS Claims "Best-In-Class Performance" With New RISC-V eVocore CPUs
Valve Developer Starts Poking At Open-Source "RADV" Driver Support For GFX11/RDNA3
Microsoft Issues First Production Release Of Its CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution
Keychron C-Series/K-Series Keyboards To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.19
Ubuntu's Chromium Snap Now Allows Enabling Native Wayland Support