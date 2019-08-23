Parallel CPU Microcode Updates Being Restored To Help Large Core Count Servers
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 August 2019 at 06:31 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Following Spectre/Meltdown, the Linux CPU microcode updating was made serial while now a new patch pending for the Linux kernel would restore the behavior to be parallelized in order to speed-up the process for large core count servers.

Handling parallel CPU microcode updates can make a meaningful difference on today's large core count systems. An Oracle engineer has volleyed a patch from an Intel developer in trying to get the code into the mainline kernel.

The patch explains, "Microcode update was changed to be serialized due to restrictions after Spectre days. Updating serially on a large multi-socket system can be painful since we do this one CPU at a time. Cloud customers have expressed discontent as services disappear for a prolonged time. The restriction is that only one core goes through the update while other cores are quiesced. The update is now done only on the first thread of each core while other
siblings simply wait for this to complete."

Hopefully this change can make it into Linux 5.4.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Librem 5 August Update - More Software Progress, No Word On Q3 Shipping
Dell XPS 7390 Developer Edition Announced - Intel Comet Lake With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Raptor Computing Systems Planning To Launch New ATX POWER9 Board With OpenCAPI
POWER ISA Contributed To Open-Source, OpenPOWER Joining The Linux Foundation
A POWER'ful Announcement Is Expected Tomorrow Changing The Open-Source Landscape
System76 Still Aiming To Be The Apple Of The Linux Space With Software & Hardware
Popular News This Week
QEMU 4.1 Released With Many ARM, MIPS & x86 Additions
AMD Bulldozer/Jaguar CPUs Will No Longer Advertise RdRand Support Under Linux
A POWER'ful Announcement Is Expected Tomorrow Changing The Open-Source Landscape
Microsoft's Component Firmware Update Is Their Latest Short-Sighted Spec
Linux 5.3 Kernel Yielding The Best Performance Yet For AMD EPYC "Rome" CPU Performance
System76 Unveils Their Firmware Manager Project For Graphically Updating Firmware