Linux Per Thread Queues Aim For Traffic Isolation, Higher Performance Networking

Per Thread Queues is about allowing application threads to be assigned dedicated network queues for transmit/receive. By having dedicated network queues and also employing busy polling, PTQ aims to offer higher performance networking and better traffic isolation. PTQ should be able to provide some nice uplift on high-end networking hardware in the data center as well as offering finer-grained network packet steering.
Back in late June the request for comments on Per Thread Queues was sent out. This week at Linux Plumbers Conference 2020, developer Tom Herbert was talking more about PTQ and drumming up support.
PTQ is still being developed with more features on the way. Those interested in learning more about the initial implementation can see this PDF slide deck as well as the tentative documentation concerning this feature.