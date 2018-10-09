PCI Peer-To-Peer Memory Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 4.20~5.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 18 October 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
With the upcoming Linux 4.20 kernel cycle (that given past comments by Linus Torvalds might be renamed to Linux 5.0), a new PCI feature queued ahead of the upcoming merge window is peer-to-peer memory support.

This peer-to-peer (P2P) PCI memory support has been in the works for a while now. What this functionality is fundamentally about is supporting PCI (Express) devices that have memory mapped within their BAR space (Base Address Register) for peer-to-peer transactions. The new kernel code provides the necessary interface so other kernel subsystems can find/allocate portions of this memory as for peer-to-peer memory via P2P DMA. Peer-to-peer memory can help reduce pressure on the system RAM as memory is exchanged directly between PCIe devices.

This Linux PCI P2P memory support was originally worked on with a focus of copy offloads for NVMe fabrics so data can go directly from RDMA NICs to the peer memory and copied directly to the NVM Express solid-state storage -- completely bypassing the system memory. The downside of this approach though is possible lower throughput.

This PCI P2P DMA memory support code is queued in PCI's next tree ahead of the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel. The concept is interesting and it will be interesting to see how it evolves in the future with other PCI Express devices.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
New Details On System76's Open-Source Hardware Plans Come To Light
Linux's LoRa Is Ready To Deliver Long-Range, Low-Power Wireless
Purism Shares The Latest Librem 5 Smartphone Progress - Dev Kits Going Out Soon
Linux's Qualcomm Ath10k Driver Getting WoWLAN, WCN3990 Support
HUANUO HNDSK2 Dual Monitor Arms Work Out Great
La Frite: A Libre ARM SBC For $5, 10x Faster Than The Raspberry Pi Zero
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Updated With New Kernel, Startup Wizard Improvements
The Linux Kernel In 2018 Finally Deems USB 3.0 Ubiquitous Rather Than An Oddity
La Frite: A Libre ARM SBC For $5, 10x Faster Than The Raspberry Pi Zero
Microsoft Joins Open Invention Network With Its 60,000+ Patents
GNOME 3.32 Planning To Retire Application Menus
AMD Stages A Number Of Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.20~5.0 - Plus Vega 20 "MGPU Fan Boost"