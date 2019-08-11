Linux Deprecating Wireless USB & Ultra Wideband Subsystems
11 August 2019
The Linux 5.4 kernel will deprecate and mark as obsolete the Wireless USB (WUSB) and Ultra-wideband (UWB) subsystems within the kernel.

Queued as part of the USB changes growing for Linux 5.4 are obsoleting the WUSB and UWB subsystems, which were already "orphaned" as they went without any maintainer of the code in the Linux kernel for a while already.

The Wireless USB standard hasn't been updated in nearly a decade with Bluetooth and WiFi having various bandwidth and distance advantages, among other factors. Wireless USB was built on top of the Ultra WideBand radio platform, with the Linux kernel code for UWB also facing the chopping block in-step with WUSB.

The WUSB and UWB subsystems are now being marked as obsolete within the kernel and will be removed in a "few" kernel releases unless any major users step up and/or maintainer(s) to rejuvenate the code.
