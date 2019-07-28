Linux 5.4 To Support The Buttons On Newer Microsoft Surface Laptops
Coming for the Linux 5.4 cycle later this year will be support for the buttons on newer Microsoft Surface devices.

Queued into the input-next's Git tree already is support for newer Surface devices within the soc_button_array driver. In particular, the power and volume buttons are now supported by the Microsoft 5th and 6th generation Surface devices.

There is also a fix to the surfacepro3_button driver that is needed so that driver is only used on the Microsoft Surface Pro 3 and 4 models, not binding to the newer models as that cause issues and instead the buttons get claimed by the now-supported soc_button_array driver.

Still a bit silly and unfortunate in 2019 the Linux kernel needs to be battling laptop vendors for supporting items as mundane as power and volume buttons, but it is what it is, especially with Microsoft.
