Mount Notification Support Still Coming Together For The Linux Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 25 July 2020 at 06:41 AM EDT.
David Howells of Red Hat continues striving for great improvements to Linux storage.

Along with his work on the FSINFO system call for exposing more file-system/VFS/mount information more easily to user-space, as part of that valuable work he's also been working on mount notification support for the Linux kernel. Finally an efficient and reliable means of finding out about changes to mounts of relevance/interest to your process.

This notification support for mount topology events can report mounting, unmounting, mount expiry, and mount reconfiguration events. This is much more efficient than the status quo of processes often having to frequently poll and parse /proc/mounts to decipher changes.

The latest Linux mount notification patches were sent out on Friday. Systemd and other users have already expressed interest in this mount notifications support due to efficiency improvements rather than frequently banging on /proc/mounts as well as being more elegant receiving said notifications. Hopefully the mount notifications will make it to the mainline kernel soon.
