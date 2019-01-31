Linux Mint Begins Plotting Their 2019 Improvements With Fresh Funding
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 31 January 2019 at 06:43 AM EST. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Last month the Ubuntu/Debian-based Linux Mint distribution crew collected more than twenty-two thousand dollars in donations during the holiday period. With that record high in monthly donations for the project, they are as motivated as ever for delivering more improvements to their desktop-focused distro this year.

With Linux Mint 19.1 running well, which was just released before Christmas, they are underway on their next development cycle and figuring out the rest of their plans for 2019. Some of the new work includes:

- Three areas they will be focusing a lot of their attention are on artwork, performance, and splitting Cinnamon into multiple processes.

- For improving their artwork, they are looking at increasing the contrast, changing the default font, and overhauling their boot/splash screens.

- Splitting Cinnamon into multiple processes is obviously a huge challenge and something they have talked about doing previously. They hope they will be able to successfully prototype an implementation where at least the Cinnamon applets will each run in their own processes.

- On the performance front, there is continued work on optimizing away input lag among other areas.

- On the Cinnamon front they are also looking at overhauling their DocInfo and Appsys components.

More details on these Linux Mint happenings via their project blog.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Slax 9.7.0 Released With This Desktop Linux Distribution Down To 255MB
Alpine 3.9 Brings ARMv7 Support, Switches Back To OpenSSL, Improves GRUB
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Now Rolling With Linux 4.20, KDE Updates
Sailfish OS "Sipoonkorpi" Brings Firewall Improvements, Redesigned Image Editing
Deepin 15.9 Released With Usability Improvements, Bug Fixes
Genode To Focus On Making Sculpt OS Relevant & Appealing In 2019
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
Open-Source Linux Driver Published For Habana Labs' "Goya" AI Processor
Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI
GNOME Is Making Great Progress On Overhauling Their App Icons