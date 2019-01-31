Linux Mint Begins Plotting Their 2019 Improvements With Fresh Funding

Last month the Ubuntu/Debian-based Linux Mint distribution crew collected more than twenty-two thousand dollars in donations during the holiday period. With that record high in monthly donations for the project, they are as motivated as ever for delivering more improvements to their desktop-focused distro this year.
With Linux Mint 19.1 running well, which was just released before Christmas, they are underway on their next development cycle and figuring out the rest of their plans for 2019. Some of the new work includes:
- Three areas they will be focusing a lot of their attention are on artwork, performance, and splitting Cinnamon into multiple processes.
- For improving their artwork, they are looking at increasing the contrast, changing the default font, and overhauling their boot/splash screens.
- Splitting Cinnamon into multiple processes is obviously a huge challenge and something they have talked about doing previously. They hope they will be able to successfully prototype an implementation where at least the Cinnamon applets will each run in their own processes.
- On the performance front, there is continued work on optimizing away input lag among other areas.
- On the Cinnamon front they are also looking at overhauling their DocInfo and Appsys components.
More details on these Linux Mint happenings via their project blog.
