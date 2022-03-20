Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 Released - Built Atop Debian 11
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 20 March 2022 at 06:46 AM EDT. 9 Comments
The Linux Mint crew have today released Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 (LMDE5). This is the effort carried out as a safeguard should Linux Mint in the future determine it unsuitable to continue basing their flagship distribution atop Ubuntu.

Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 is available for those preferring the Debian base rather than Ubuntu and for the developers their latest step to hedge against the possibility "if Ubuntu was ever to disappear" that they would have a path for transitioning to upstream Debian GNU/Linux.


With LMDE 5, they have re-based atop Debian 11 "Bullseye" while continuing to have the latest Cinnamon desktop and other desktop/application work carried out by the Linux Mint team.

Downloads and more details on Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 via LinuxMint.com.
