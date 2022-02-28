Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 Reaches Beta

Linux Mint Debian Edition "LMDE" continues to be developed in the event that Linux Mint itself which is based on Ubuntu would have to shift its base over to upstream Debian. Out today is LMDE 5 Beta.LMDE 5 continues to be a development backstop in the event Linux Mint could no longer rely upon Ubuntu as its default package base. LMDE aims to be just like Linux Mint but with using upstream Debian packages instead of Ubuntu.There isn't much yet to the release notes for LMDE 5 besides this release pulling in the latest Debian packages as well as the latest versions of those packages created/maintained by Linux Mint developers like the Cinnamon desktop. LMDE 5 is making use of Debian GNU/Linux 11 packages.



