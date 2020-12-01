Linux Mint Continues Developing Hypnotix As New Open-Source IPTV Player
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 1 December 2020 at 07:52 AM EST. 4 Comments
DESKTOP --
Linux Mint recently began developing a new open-source Linux IPTV player. That project "Hypnotix" is moving ahead and will be integrated with Linux Mint 20.1 while is also available as a standalone Debian package.

Over the course of November the developers working on Hypnotix added support for being able to configure among multiple IPTV providers, support for configuring via M3U playlists, various settings can now be controlled, and video-on-demand (VOD) libraries can also be handled for movies and TV series. Hypnotix has also added support for querying IMDB information for movies or TV series while watching it.


For now at least the application is fairly simple and written with a GTK3 interface. Hypnotix is also working on live TV program support, PVR record capabilities, favorites, and more.

Hypnotix will officially debut with Linux Mint 20.1 while current Debian packages are also available for testing. Those wanting to learn more about this maturing Linux IPTV open-source player can stop by the Linux Mint blog.
4 Comments
Related News
Flatpak's New Repo Format For Greater Flathub Scalability, More Architectures To Come
Xfce 4.16pre2 Is Another Step Forward For This Open-Source Desktop
PAPPL 1.0 Beta Released For Ultimately Replacing CUPS Printer Driver
GIMP 2.99.2 Released With GTK3 UI, Working Wayland Support, Other Big Changes
LXQt 0.16 Released For Lightweight Qt Linux Desktop
Xfce 4.16pre1 Released As The First Step Towards This Next Desktop Update
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted
Fedora 34 Might Try To Use PipeWire By Default To Replace PulseAudio/JACK
Systemd 247 Released With Experimental Out-of-Memory Daemon, New Credentials Capability
Radeon RX 6800 Series 1440p Linux Gaming Benchmarks With 15 GPUs
GNOME 40 Mutter Moves Input Work To A Separate Thread
Intel: AMD Weak On Battery-Powered Laptop Performance - But DPTF On Linux Still Sucks
The 2020 US Thanksgiving / Black Friday Phoronix Premium Special
Linux READFILE System Call Revived Now That It Might Have A User