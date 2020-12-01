Linux Mint Continues Developing Hypnotix As New Open-Source IPTV Player

Linux Mint recently began developing a new open-source Linux IPTV player. That project "Hypnotix" is moving ahead and will be integrated with Linux Mint 20.1 while is also available as a standalone Debian package.
Over the course of November the developers working on Hypnotix added support for being able to configure among multiple IPTV providers, support for configuring via M3U playlists, various settings can now be controlled, and video-on-demand (VOD) libraries can also be handled for movies and TV series. Hypnotix has also added support for querying IMDB information for movies or TV series while watching it.
For now at least the application is fairly simple and written with a GTK3 interface. Hypnotix is also working on live TV program support, PVR record capabilities, favorites, and more.
Hypnotix will officially debut with Linux Mint 20.1 while current Debian packages are also available for testing. Those wanting to learn more about this maturing Linux IPTV open-source player can stop by the Linux Mint blog.
