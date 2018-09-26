Linux Mint / Cinnamon Speeds Up Its File Manager, Updates Other Apps

Linux Mint lead developer Clément Lefèbvrehas has issued his latest monthly update concerning the activities within this Ubuntu/Debian-derived camp and their work on the GNOME-forked Cinnamon desktop environment.
The Linux Mint crew is moving forward with their Cinnamon efforts and original Linux desktop applications now that Linux Mint 19 and Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 have shipped. Of their original applications, the Nemo 4.0 file manager is becoming "lightning fast" with numerous optimizations having been added. Nemo's start time as well as folder load times are much faster. There has also been user-interface improvements to Nemo along with the ability to show file creation times when on an EXT4 file-system with Linux 4.15 kernel and newer.
Other happenings in Linux Mint during September include adding a new "XAppStackSideBar" widget to libxapp, various performance enhancements to the Muffin window manager, addressing input lag with NVIDIA GPUs, porting upstream changes from the GNOME project, and various other refinements.
More details on the Linux Mint happenings can be found in their September 2018 recap.
